Brokers Offer Predictions for Cytokinetics, Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.13). The consensus estimate for Cytokinetics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.80) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CYTK. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

CYTK opened at $50.30 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $443,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,172,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $443,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,172,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,266.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,445. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 50,327 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $555,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

