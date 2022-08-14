Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Up 23.0% in July

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ BPYPP traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $23.19. 9,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,388. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

