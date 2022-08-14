Burney Co. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Burney Co. cut its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 506.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 470,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 392,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 313,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

