Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Short Interest Up 25.6% in July

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the July 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BRKHW stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading hours on Friday. 321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,609. Burtech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKHW. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

