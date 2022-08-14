CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.65-$18.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.47 billion-$6.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

CACI International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CACI traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.05. 266,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,986. CACI International has a 12-month low of $238.29 and a 12-month high of $313.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.91.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.02. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of CACI International

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CACI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $323.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 43.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

