Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.56 million. Cadre had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. Cadre’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.
Cadre Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cadre has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19.
Cadre Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cadre from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
About Cadre
Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.
