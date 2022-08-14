Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,800 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the July 15th total of 578,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $80,000.

CHW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 238,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,869. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

