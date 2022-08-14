Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.00 million-$76.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.93 million. Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.46-$0.89 EPS.

Cambium Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. 58,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.79. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.03.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.53 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMBM. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cambium Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth about $80,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 25.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

