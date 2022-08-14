Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Masimo by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $154.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

