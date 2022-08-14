Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $440,000 Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 102.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in FirstService by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities cut their price target on FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

FSV opened at $139.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $112.64 and a 1 year high of $202.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.21.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

