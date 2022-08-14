Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Canada Goose also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.11 EPS.

Canada Goose Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE GOOS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.72. 1,397,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOS shares. OTR Global cut Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,894,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 117.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 59,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 928.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 33,737 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 203.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 21.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

