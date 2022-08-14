Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Up 32.3% in July

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the July 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Canadian Palladium Resources Stock Performance
DCNNF traded down 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.05. The company had a trading volume of 55,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,528. The company has a fifty day moving average of 0.05 and a 200-day moving average of 0.06. Canadian Palladium Resources has a one year low of 0.04 and a one year high of 0.11.
Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile
