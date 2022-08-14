Cannell & Co. Buys 6,450 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 13.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 11.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.