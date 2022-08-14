Cannell & Co. Sells 10,000 Shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Cannell & Co. cut its stake in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Drive Shack by 87.9% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,722,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,487 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Drive Shack by 69.7% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 198,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 81,464 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 167,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 40,834 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Drive Shack Stock Performance

Shares of DS opened at $1.36 on Friday. Drive Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.

Insider Transactions at Drive Shack

Drive Shack Profile

In other Drive Shack news, President Hana Khouri acquired 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,085.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 26,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,268.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Wesley R. Edens bought 302,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $504,797.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,502,368 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,954.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Hana Khouri bought 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,268.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

