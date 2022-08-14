Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Short Interest Down 23.2% in July

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,810,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 37,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,969,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,494,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 3.94. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.95). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 558.27%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

