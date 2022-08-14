Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 16,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after buying an additional 66,085 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 243,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,676,000 after buying an additional 44,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,343 shares of company stock valued at $37,384,662. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $159.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.49. The firm has a market cap of $314.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

