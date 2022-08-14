Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $11.31 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $314.89 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.81. The company has a market cap of $323.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.