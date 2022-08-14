Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $3.02 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $2,033,000. HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 37,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $143.92 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.64.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.