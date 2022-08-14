Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $9.54 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Announces Dividend

Shares of V stock opened at $211.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $399.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.21 and a 200-day moving average of $210.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

