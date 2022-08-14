Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Increases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 9.3% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $90.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

