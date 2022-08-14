Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Reduces Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.12.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $174.09 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.21 and a 200-day moving average of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

