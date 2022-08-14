Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 158 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lessened its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,612,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,612,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,660 shares of company stock worth $6,929,408 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ResMed Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $239.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.17. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

