Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 387 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owned about 0.06% of Toro worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Toro by 44.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Toro by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $62,077.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTC opened at $90.89 on Friday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

