Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 601 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $3,024,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Accenture by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,034,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 13.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $646,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

Shares of ACN opened at $320.44 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.43. The firm has a market cap of $202.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

