Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Takes Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owned 0.19% of Plymouth Industrial REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 421,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 85,817 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $816,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 270,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PLYM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -106.02%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.