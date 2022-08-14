Capital One Financial Weighs in on Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, August 11th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

SWN stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.23. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,636 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

