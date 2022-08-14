Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$5.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.84 billion.

Capri Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $51.60 on Friday. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capri

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in Capri by 57.2% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 101,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 36,942 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,664,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Capri by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.