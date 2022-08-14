Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.29.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE CAH traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,356,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,053. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $69.55.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAH. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cardinal Health by 29.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

