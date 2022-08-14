Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE CAH traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $69.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,356,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average is $56.10. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $69.55.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered Cardinal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,855,000 after purchasing an additional 41,859 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 752,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,650,000 after buying an additional 178,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 392.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 578,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,799,000 after purchasing an additional 461,040 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

