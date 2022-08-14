Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Short Interest Up 17.9% in July

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Cardiovascular Systems Stock Up 2.1 %
CSII stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. 177,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,714. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.19.
Insider Transactions at Cardiovascular Systems
In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems
Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.
