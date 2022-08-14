Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Short Interest Up 17.9% in July

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

CSII stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. 177,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,714. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.19.

Insider Transactions at Cardiovascular Systems

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 859,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 461,931 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,488,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,516,000 after acquiring an additional 167,105 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1,124.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 162,417 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 564,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 150,103 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 344.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 132,716 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

