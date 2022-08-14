CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in CareMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in CareMax by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CareMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. 237,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,863. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $702.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 2.80. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMAX. UBS Group reduced their price target on CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

