Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Short Interest Up 14.0% in July

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 924,300 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 811,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $208.43. 181,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,253. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $216.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.12. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

