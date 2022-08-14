Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPARU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,712,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,142,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $9,009,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,470,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 550,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.81 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,900. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

