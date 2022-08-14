CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Price Performance

NYSE PRPC remained flat at $9.91 during trading on Friday. 239,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,243. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter worth $48,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter valued at $2,281,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter valued at $3,090,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

