Centrifuge (CFG) Market Cap Tops $114.64 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $114.64 million and approximately $200,755.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 302,266,191 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

