Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Insider Sells $51,200.00 in Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,665 shares in the company, valued at $884,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cerus Stock Down 0.4 %

Cerus stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $926.18 million, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25.

Get Cerus alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of Cerus by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 326,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cerus by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cerus by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 176,050 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cerus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,742,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.