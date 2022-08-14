Chainlink (LINK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $354.19 Million

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.76 or 0.00036067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $4.12 billion and approximately $354.19 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,303.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004152 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00126811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00064468 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004405 BTC.

About Chainlink

LINK is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,099,970 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

