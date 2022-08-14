Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,541,500 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 2,569,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 171.9 days.

Champion Iron Stock Down 2.2 %

Champion Iron stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,953. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $6.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIAFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

