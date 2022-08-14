Chardan Capital Cuts SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Price Target to $3.00

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday.

SABS opened at 1.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SAB Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of 1.00 and a twelve month high of 12.90.

SAB Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SABS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.03. The business had revenue of 11.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 43.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,041 shares during the period. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

