Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Update

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the July 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Neal I. Goldman bought 40,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,803.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,080,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of CTHR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 63,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,931. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.48.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.