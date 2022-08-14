Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Update

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the July 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Neal I. Goldman bought 40,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,803.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,080,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 0.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the fourth quarter worth $1,591,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,013,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 177,353 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 127,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 93,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTHR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 63,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,931. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.48.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

