Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $202.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.40.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $159.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $314.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,343 shares of company stock valued at $37,384,662 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.0% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 721.1% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 35,383 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Chevron by 11.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Chevron by 6.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

