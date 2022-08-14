Chia Network (XCH) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last Week

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for about $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013684 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project.

Chia Network Coin Trading

