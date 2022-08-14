China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Update

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,412,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 5,794,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Stock Performance

Shares of China Power International Development stock remained flat at 0.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.50. China Power International Development has a fifty-two week low of 0.50 and a fifty-two week high of 0.52.

China Power International Development Company Profile

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Coal-Fired Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, and Photovoltaic Power Electricity segments.

