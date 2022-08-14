China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Up 37.2% in July

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,098,000 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the July 15th total of 1,529,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 99.9 days.

China Railway Group Stock Performance

CRWOF remained flat at $0.57 during trading on Friday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. China Railway Group has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.72.

Get China Railway Group alerts:

China Railway Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.