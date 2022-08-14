Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the July 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 962,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

Shares of CVII remained flat at $9.82 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 92,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,787. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp VII

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,768,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after buying an additional 1,415,613 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,640,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,060,000 after buying an additional 1,188,484 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,168,000 after buying an additional 448,066 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 866,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.