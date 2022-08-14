Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.80.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $22.80 on Friday. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $431.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chuy’s

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.07 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 729.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 27.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chuy’s

(Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.