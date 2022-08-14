CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1411 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
CI Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $12.36 on Friday. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.70.
CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIXX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday.
About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
