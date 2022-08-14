CIBC Cuts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$24.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.56.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$21.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.74. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$19.27 and a 12 month high of C$26.11.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, insider Naftali Sturm sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.18, for a total value of C$53,243.94. In other news, Senior Officer John Ballantyne purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,278.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,411,921.28. Also, insider Naftali Sturm sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.18, for a total value of C$53,243.94.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

