Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Trimmed by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,019 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $49.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

