Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Clariant Stock Performance

Shares of CLZNY traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. Clariant has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLZNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Clariant from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Clariant from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clariant from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Clariant

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

